Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,844 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

