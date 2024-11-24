Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2,664.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Weyerhaeuser worth $74,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after buying an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 1,191,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

