Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,119,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,525 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $144,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 479.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,436,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,460,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,495,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

