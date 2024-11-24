ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Price Down 20.2% – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
ITV Stock Down 20.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
