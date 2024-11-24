Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 34,323 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $45,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 649,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

