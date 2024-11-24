Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.