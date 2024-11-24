Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,278 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Natixis bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $502,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 162.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

