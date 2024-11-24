ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

ITV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

