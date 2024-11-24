Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $60.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $60,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $182.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

