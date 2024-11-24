Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 125.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

