Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.47 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

