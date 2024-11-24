Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 223.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $519,048. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $60.58 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

