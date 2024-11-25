AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 4,542,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,026,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

