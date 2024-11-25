BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance
TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.04. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$15.05 and a one year high of C$16.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.80.
