Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.17 and last traded at $83.32. Approximately 155,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 474,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.