Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Woodward also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. Woodward has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $1,385,803.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,921.43. This trade represents a 40.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

