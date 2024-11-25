XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 16,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 618,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

