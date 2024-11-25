Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 57,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 98,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.