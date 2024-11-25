Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 10338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $484.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at $92,588. The trade was a 68.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
