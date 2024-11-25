Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,994 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

