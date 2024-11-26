Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.64. Replimune Group shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 561,791 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 217,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,181 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 763,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

