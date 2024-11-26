Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $229.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

