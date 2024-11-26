Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Position Decreased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

