Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.290-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.410-5.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $963,966.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,565,887.24. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

