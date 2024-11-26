CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.26% of CyberArk Software worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $191.56 and a 1-year high of $332.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.41 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

