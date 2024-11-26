Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,970,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Equinix by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $974.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $976.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.88.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

