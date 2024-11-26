Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

ORLY traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,694. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

