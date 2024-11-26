Request Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Request has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $84.14 million and $2.71 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00006378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,329.03 or 0.99979058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00007668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00011510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,301,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.28785522 with 769,301,203.99222994 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11666972 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $3,093,351.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.