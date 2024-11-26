Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $7.22 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 119,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

