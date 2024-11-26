Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.
Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Gentex Stock Performance
Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
