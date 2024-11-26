Avestar Capital LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 153,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

