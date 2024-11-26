Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $171.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

