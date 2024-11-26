Avestar Capital LLC Sells 432 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GVIP stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $128.79.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

