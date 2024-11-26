Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $616.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

