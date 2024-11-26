Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.