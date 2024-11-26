Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of PYCR opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

