BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 63.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

