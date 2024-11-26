Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,255 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 2.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.28% of Ares Capital worth $37,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

