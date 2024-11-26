Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 3,099 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

