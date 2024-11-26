Metrics Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.
