Goodman Financial Corp Buys 146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 224,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 594,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.