Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00006353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,778.37 or 1.00017797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00007708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041223 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

