Vertical Aerospace’s (EVTL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVTL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 9.5 %
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
