Vertical Aerospace’s (EVTL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVTL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 9.5 %

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

EVTL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

