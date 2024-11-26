Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Cintas by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $223.90. 2,751,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.