Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after buying an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,170,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. 693,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

