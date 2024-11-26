Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
