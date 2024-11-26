Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255,741 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $3,203,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FOUR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $112.93.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

