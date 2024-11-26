Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 88 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 501.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 332,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after buying an additional 277,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.