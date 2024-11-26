Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

