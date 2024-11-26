DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TD opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

